India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Fall To Two Month Low Mark

India has reported 1,20,529 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest in almost two months (last 58 days). The country has recorded less than 2 lakh Daily New Cases for 9 continuous days now. This is a result of collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's Active Caseload today stands at 15,55,248. The Caseload is below 20 lakhs for five successive days. A net decline of 80,745 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 5.42%of the country's total Positive Cases.

