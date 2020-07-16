Dharmendra Pradhan invites US Investors to seize the huge opportunity in India's growth story

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday, along with US Secretary of Energy, HE Dan Brouillette, co-Chaired industry-level interaction, organized by US-India Business Council (USIBC). Secretary, Ministry of PNG Tarun Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, representatives of various Energy related Ministries of Government of India and US and representatives from Indian and US companies also took part in this virtual meeting.

During these interactions, Minister Pradhan invited the US companies and investors to engage and invest in India in new opportunities. He said that there have been a few collaborative efforts between Indian and American companies in this sector, but it is far below their potential. He noted the resilience of the US-India Energy Partnership and characterized it as one of the most durable pillars on which India-US Strategic Partnership rests.

