Govt Announces Sale (Re-issue) Of Govt Stocks Worth Rs 12000 Crore

Capital Market 

The Government of India has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '7.00 per cent Government Stock, 2021' for a notified amount of Rs. 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '8.24 per cent Government Stock, 2027' for a notified amount of Rs. 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) '7.95 per cent Government Stock, 2032' for a notified amount of Rs. 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iv) '7.40 per cent Government Stock, 2035' for a notified amount of Rs. 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (v) '7.06 per cent Government Stock, 2046' for a notified amount of Rs. 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. Subject to the limit of Rs. 12,000 crore, being total notified amount, Government of India will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs. 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted using multiple price method. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on March 1, 2019 (Friday).

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 16:33 IST

