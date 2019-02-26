Govt Announces Sale (Re-issue) Of Govt Stocks Worth Rs 12000 Crore

The has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '7.00 per cent Government Stock, 2021' for a notified amount of Rs. 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '8.24 per cent Government Stock, 2027' for a notified amount of Rs. 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) '7.95 per cent Government Stock, 2032' for a notified amount of Rs. 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iv) '7.40 per cent Government Stock, 2035' for a notified amount of Rs. 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (v) '7.06 per cent Government Stock, 2046' for a notified amount of Rs. 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based Subject to the limit of Rs. 12,000 crore, being total notified amount, will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs. 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. The will be conducted using multiple price method. The will be conducted by the (RBI), Office, Fort, on March 1, 2019 (Friday).

