GST revenue collection rises 13% to Rs 97247 crore in February 2019

73.48 lakh GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of January 2019

Total GST Revenue collection of Rs 97247 crore for the month of February 2019 Gross GST revenue collection stood at Rs 97247 crore in February 2019, of which CGST is Rs 17626 crore, SGST is Rs 24192 crore, IGST is Rs 46953 crore (including Rs 21384 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8476 crore (including Rs 910 crore collected on imports).

Total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of January up to 28 February 2019 is 73.48 lakh.

The Government has settled Rs 19470 crore to CGST and Rs 15747 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of February 2019 is Rs 37095 crore for CGST and Rs 39939 crore for the SGST.

Revenue in February 2018 was Rs 85962 crore and the revenue during February 2019 is a growth of 13.12% over the revenue in the same month last year.

