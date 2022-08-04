Govt hikes sugarcane FRP Rs 305 per quintal for 2022-23 season

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for sugar season 2022-23 (October - September).

It has approved highest ever FRP of Rs 305 per quintal for sugarcane farmers.

The FRP for sugar season 2022-23 is 2.6% higher than current sugar season 2021-22. FRP of sugarcane is fixed to ensure a guaranteed price to sugarcane growers.

The decision will benefit five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities.

In past eight years, government has increased FRP by more than 34% aimed at increasing the income of farmers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)