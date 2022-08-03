Indian Railways records best ever July Monthly freight loading of 122.14 MT in July 22

IR has achieved an incremental loading of 11.54 MT in Coal, followed by 1.22 MT in Balance other goods, 0.56 MT each in Cement & Clinker and Containers and 0.47 MT in POL. Increase in automobile loading has been another highlight of Freight Business in FY 2022- 23 and 1698 rakes have been loaded in FY 2022-23 till July as compared to 994 rakes during the same period of last year i.e. a growth of 71%. The cumulative freight loading from 1st April'2022 to 31st July'2022 has been 501.53 MT as against 452.13 MT achieved in 2021-22 i.e. an incremental loading of 49.40 MT, with a growth of 10.92 % over same period last year.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor