Govt. offers to divest 10% stake in Ircon International

On 03-04 March 2021

Ircon International announced that the President of India, acting through and represented by Ministry of Railways, Government of India promoter of the company proposes to sell up to 4,70,25,787 equity shares of the company, representing 10% of the issued and paid up share capital of the company on 03 March and 04 March 2021 through a separate window of the BSE and NSE. The Government may exercise an option to additionally sell 2,82,15,473 equity shares, representing 6% of the issued and paid up share capital of the company.

The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 88 per share.

