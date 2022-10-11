Govt to soon launch National Helicopter Medical Emergency plan: Minister for Civil Aviation

Mr Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Govt of India announced 3 new projects for enhancing the helicopter sector in the country which includes Project Akash, HEMS and fractional ownership. The Minister launched a new Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) under project 'Sanjeevani' and the service will start at AIIMS, Rishikesh. "Through the learnings from project 'Sanjeevani', we will put in place a National Helicopter Medical Emergency plan in the days to come," he added.

Mr Scindia also announced project - 'Akash' to enhance the safety in helicopter operations and provide all-weather day and night access. The government has started to develop helicopter specific low level IFR route using GAGAN under the project Akash. "This will greatly benefit the helicopters and small aircraft operations to non-IFR airfields and helipads," he added. Speaking on the airspace corridor, Mr Scindia said that the government has already set-up 3 dedicated helicopter corridor in the country. "We will create additional helicopter corridors where there is greater congestion to provide new areas for these sectors to grow," he added.

