Core Industries Output Contracts Around 20% In First Four Months Of Current Fiscal Year
Business Standard

Kedia Construction Company standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Kedia Construction Company rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 OPM %66.6744.44 -PBDT0.060.04 50 PBT0.060.04 50 NP0.050.03 67

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 17:37 IST

