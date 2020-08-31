Kedia Construction Company standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Kedia Construction Company rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 OPM %66.6744.44 -PBDT0.060.04 50 PBT0.060.04 50 NP0.050.03 67
