Kedia Construction Company standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Kedia Construction Company rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

