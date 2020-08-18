GPT Infra jumps on bagging contract

GPT Infraprojects jumped 7.75% to Rs 29.90 after the company announced winning an order valued at Rs 196.30 crore from Railway Vikas Nigam, Kolkata.

The contract entails construction of Metro Railway viaduct from P276 to P314 including Mominpur Station and Majerhat Station (excluding PD building and OCC building side) and Ramp at Joka depot end in connection with Joka-Esplanade Metro Railway Project in Kolkata, West Bengal. The size of contract is Rs 196.30 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 August 2020.

GPT Infraprojects' consolidated net profit tanked 49.3% to Rs 1.87 crore on a 42.8% decline in net sales to Rs 80.91 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

GPT Infraprojects is an infrastructure company and operates through two business divisions - infrastructure and sleepers.

