JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Triveni Engg gains after board OKs Rs 65 cr share buyback
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Time Technoplast Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Time Technoplast Ltd recorded volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46185 shares

Minda Corporation Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, GHCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 August 2020.

Time Technoplast Ltd recorded volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46185 shares. The stock gained 7.19% to Rs.41.75. Volumes stood at 64060 shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60317 shares. The stock increased 5.42% to Rs.77.80. Volumes stood at 39362 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 53964 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21596 shares. The stock rose 8.67% to Rs.349.00. Volumes stood at 9785 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd registered volume of 12843 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6476 shares. The stock rose 3.31% to Rs.1,831.50. Volumes stood at 7757 shares in the last session.

GHCL Ltd witnessed volume of 33391 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18099 shares. The stock increased 3.75% to Rs.157.50. Volumes stood at 12537 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU