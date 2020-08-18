Volumes soar at Time Technoplast Ltd counter

Time Technoplast Ltd recorded volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46185 shares

Minda Corporation Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, GHCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 August 2020.

Time Technoplast Ltd recorded volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46185 shares. The stock gained 7.19% to Rs.41.75. Volumes stood at 64060 shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60317 shares. The stock increased 5.42% to Rs.77.80. Volumes stood at 39362 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 53964 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21596 shares. The stock rose 8.67% to Rs.349.00. Volumes stood at 9785 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd registered volume of 12843 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6476 shares. The stock rose 3.31% to Rs.1,831.50. Volumes stood at 7757 shares in the last session.

GHCL Ltd witnessed volume of 33391 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18099 shares. The stock increased 3.75% to Rs.157.50. Volumes stood at 12537 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)