GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.29% to Rs 149.42 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 32.57% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 149.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales149.42128.49 16 OPM %13.0414.09 -PBDT11.4110.31 11 PBT8.086.60 22 NP5.824.39 33
