GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.29% to Rs 149.42 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 32.57% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 149.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.149.42128.4913.0414.0911.4110.318.086.605.824.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)