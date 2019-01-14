JUST IN
Gradiente Infotainment standalone net profit rises 2400.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 872.09% to Rs 8.36 crore

Net profit of Gradiente Infotainment rose 2400.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 872.09% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.360.86 872 OPM %2.991.16 -PBDT0.250.01 2400 PBT0.250.01 2400 NP0.250.01 2400

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 16:56 IST

