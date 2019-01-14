Jammu and Kashmir Bank standalone net profit rises 43.16% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 19.00% to Rs 2002.71 croreNet profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 43.16% to Rs 103.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 72.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 19.00% to Rs 2002.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1682.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income2002.711682.97 19 OPM %56.4155.12 -PBDT172.10132.63 30 PBT172.10132.63 30 NP103.7572.47 43
