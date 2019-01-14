Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 196.15% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 176.47% in the June 2018 quarter
Jumbo Finance standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Rangers baffled as jumbo in 'Catch Tiger' operation flees into
Australian supermarket chain reverses free plastic bag ban
-
Sales rise 21.80% to Rs 32.13 croreNet profit of Jumbo Bag rose 196.15% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 32.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales32.1326.38 22 OPM %7.816.03 -PBDT1.410.69 104 PBT0.960.24 300 NP0.770.26 196
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU