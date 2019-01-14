JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex slides below 36,000 mark
Business Standard

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 196.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.80% to Rs 32.13 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 196.15% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 32.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales32.1326.38 22 OPM %7.816.03 -PBDT1.410.69 104 PBT0.960.24 300 NP0.770.26 196

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements