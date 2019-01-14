Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 39.44% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 1025.81 croreNet profit of Prakash Industries rose 39.44% to Rs 141.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 101.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 1025.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 725.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1025.81725.97 41 OPM %19.7020.73 -PBDT177.77133.10 34 PBT142.46101.35 41 NP141.32101.35 39
