JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex slides below 36,000 mark
Business Standard

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 39.44% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 1025.81 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 39.44% to Rs 141.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 101.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 1025.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 725.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1025.81725.97 41 OPM %19.7020.73 -PBDT177.77133.10 34 PBT142.46101.35 41 NP141.32101.35 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements