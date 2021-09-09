CL Educate fixes record date for sub-division of shares

-
ALSO READ
Board of CL Educate to consider sub-division of shares
Board of CL Educate approves proposal for sub-division of equity shares
Evexia Lifecare fixes record date for sub-division of shares
Anupam Finserv approves sub-division of shares
Educate Girls collaborates with Rajasthan's Directorate of Women Empowerment for sustainable development of adolescent girls
-
Record date is 01 October 2021CL Educate has fixed 01 October 2021 as the 'Record date' for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of Sub-Division of the equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face Value of Rs. 5/- each (with a corresponding increase in the total no. of shares).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU