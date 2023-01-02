Granules India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 316.6, down 0.69% on the day as on 11:09 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.24% rally in NIFTY and a 11.46% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Granules India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 316.6, down 0.69% on the day as on 11:09 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 18196.45. The Sensex is at 61167.6, up 0.54%.Granules India Ltd has lost around 7.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12597.6, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 319.35, down 0.37% on the day. Granules India Ltd tumbled 5.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.24% rally in NIFTY and a 11.46% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 16.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

