Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, RITES in spotlight

Grasim Industries: The company's consolidated net profit rose 61.89% to Rs 2,777.15 crore on 18.07% rise in net sales to Rs 28,811.39 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): The company's consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 1033 crore in Q4 March 2022 from Rs 1321 crore in Q4 March 2021. Total income rose to Rs 4,418 crore from Rs 4,072 crore.
RITES: The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 142.36 crore in Q4 March 2022 from Rs 141.55 crore in Q4 March 2021. Total income rose to Rs 787.52 crore from Rs 649.55 crore.
Metropolis Healthcare: The company's consolidated net profit fell 35% to Rs 40.10 crore on 5% rise in total income to Rs 305.90 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Anupam Rasayan India: The board of directors of the company has considered and approved the raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 800 crore through issue of equity shares by way of a qualified institutions placement.
SIS: The company has signed definitive agreement for purchase of 49.99% shareholding of Terminix SIS India Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company.
