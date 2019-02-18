JUST IN
Business Standard

Grasim Industries to acquire Chlor-Alkali Business of K P R Industries (India)

Capital Market 

Grasim Industries signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Chlor-Alkali Business of K P R Industries (India) by way of slump sale, for cash consideration of Rs 253 crore towards a full and final settlement of the lenders' dues under a One-Time Settlement.

The Business consists of an under-construction 200 TPD Chlor-Alkali project at Balabhadrapuram, Andhra Pradesh. Grasim would take over the assets and identified liabilities associated with the Chlor-Alkali Business.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 19:19 IST

