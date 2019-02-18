Grasim Industries to acquire Chlor-Alkali Business of K P R Industries (India)

signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Business of (India) by way of slump sale, for cash consideration of Rs 253 crore towards a full and final settlement of the lenders' dues under a One-Time Settlement.

The Business consists of an under-construction 200 TPD project at Balabhadrapuram, Grasim would take over the assets and identified liabilities associated with the Business.

