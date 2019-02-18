JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

India to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for good governance: Suresh Prabhu

Tiger Logistics (India) to handle international logistics for Maruti Suzuki India
Business Standard

Apunka Invest Commercial to acquire Panorama Studios under loan conversion agreement

Capital Market 

Apunka Invest Commercial has entered Loan Conversion Agreement dated 18 February 2019 for acquiring equity shares of Panorama Studios against advanced loan given to Panorama Studios.

Upon the aforesaid acquisition, the company will acquire 7,612 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/ - (Rupees Ten only) @ Premium of Rs. 2,486/- each on a private placement basis for consideration other than cash.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements