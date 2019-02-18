Apunka Invest Commercial to acquire Panorama Studios under loan conversion agreement

Apunka Invest Commercial has entered Loan Conversion Agreement dated 18 February 2019 for acquiring equity shares of Panorama Studios against advanced loan given to Panorama Studios.

Upon the aforesaid acquisition, the company will acquire 7,612 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/ - (Rupees Ten only) @ Premium of Rs. 2,486/- each on a private placement basis for consideration other than cash.

