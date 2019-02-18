MPS Infotecnics forges strategic partnership with Mobishastra Technologies and Pennybase Technology Solutions

-
ALSO READ
Hikvision unveils latest products, wins "Excellence in Security Technology" award at IFSEC India
Sterlite Tech Establishes Specialty Products Experience Lab for Structured Cabling Solutions
IESA and Keysight Join to Discuss Evolving Dynamics of 5G
Globus Infocom launches advanced surveillance products in IFSEC-2018
Lenovo Announces Partnership With NetApp at Transform 2.0 in India
-
MPS Infotecnics has entered into a strategic partnership with Mobishastra Technologies and Pennybase Technology Solutions. The objective of the partnership is to establish mutual understanding towards unified market vision improving operational efficiency and collaborate for joint pursuit of business in India as well as markets outside India as mutually agreed.
The strategic Partnership with the above mentioned entities will allow all the parties to the agreement to collaborate and participate for Customer Acquisition, Implementation, Pilots of IT Products primarily focused on Blockchain in states / Union of India and to facilitate the establishment of channels of communication that permit the creation and interchange of information, for the successful pilots and implementation (through purchase orders, work orders or tenders) of all the IT products via Turnkey Contracts or Service Contract, though not exclusive to these.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU