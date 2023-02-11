Gratex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.76% to Rs 1.30 croreNet profit of Gratex Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.76% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.300.84 55 OPM %6.153.57 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.050 0 NP0.040 0
