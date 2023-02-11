Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 98.02% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.00% to Rs 48.09 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 98.02% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.00% to Rs 48.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.0933.63 43 OPM %21.6517.66 -PBDT10.875.88 85 PBT9.884.82 105 NP6.993.53 98
