JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 98.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 43.00% to Rs 48.09 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 98.02% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.00% to Rs 48.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.0933.63 43 OPM %21.6517.66 -PBDT10.875.88 85 PBT9.884.82 105 NP6.993.53 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU