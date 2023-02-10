Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.57% to Rs 187.64 croreNet profit of Primo Chemicals declined 30.08% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.57% to Rs 187.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales187.64130.70 44 OPM %24.6743.25 -PBDT48.9658.66 -17 PBT41.5854.19 -23 NP30.0342.95 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU