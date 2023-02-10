Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.57% to Rs 187.64 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals declined 30.08% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.57% to Rs 187.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.187.64130.7024.6743.2548.9658.6641.5854.1930.0342.95

