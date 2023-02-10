Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 43.57% to Rs 187.64 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals declined 30.08% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.57% to Rs 187.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales187.64130.70 44 OPM %24.6743.25 -PBDT48.9658.66 -17 PBT41.5854.19 -23 NP30.0342.95 -30

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:46 IST

