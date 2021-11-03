Greenply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd and Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2021.

Greenply Industries Ltd lost 6.31% to Rs 227.85 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66261 shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd crashed 5.69% to Rs 19.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd tumbled 5.62% to Rs 53.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solar Industries India Ltd pared 4.86% to Rs 2277. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8647 shares in the past one month.

Grindwell Norton Ltd slipped 4.80% to Rs 1607.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9975 shares in the past one month.

