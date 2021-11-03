Volumes soar at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd counter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd recorded volume of 98.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.50 lakh shares

Sobha Ltd, Trent Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 November 2021.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd recorded volume of 98.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.56% to Rs.298.80. Volumes stood at 14.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd clocked volume of 40.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.83% to Rs.951.75. Volumes stood at 10.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd clocked volume of 50.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.94% to Rs.1,088.75. Volumes stood at 15.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd recorded volume of 8.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.04% to Rs.359.60. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd recorded volume of 19.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.90% to Rs.167.80. Volumes stood at 3.02 lakh shares in the last session.

