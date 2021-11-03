FMCG stocks fall

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 148.09 points or 1.05% at 13984.54 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 3.69%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.45%),Cupid Ltd (down 2.41%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 2.34%),Marico Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 2.03%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 1.96%), Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.6%), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 1.49%), and CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.47%).

On the other hand, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.97%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 4.97%), and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 4.46%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 179.14 or 0.3% at 59849.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.55 points or 0.25% at 17843.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 60.6 points or 0.21% at 28545.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.25 points or 0.1% at 8955.89.

On BSE,1580 shares were trading in green, 1585 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

