JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Keynote Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Board of La Opala RG accepts resignation of director
Business Standard

Greenply Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 62.02% to Rs 132.71 crore

Net loss of Greenply Industries reported to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.02% to Rs 132.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 349.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales132.71349.45 -62 OPM %-3.0511.58 -PBDT-9.3635.83 PL PBT-14.4729.53 PL NP-11.2721.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU