Greenply Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.02% to Rs 132.71 croreNet loss of Greenply Industries reported to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.02% to Rs 132.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 349.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales132.71349.45 -62 OPM %-3.0511.58 -PBDT-9.3635.83 PL PBT-14.4729.53 PL NP-11.2721.01 PL
