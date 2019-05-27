JUST IN
Grob Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.65 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 75.98% to Rs 13.41 crore

Net Loss of Grob Tea Co reported to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.98% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.32% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 79.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.417.62 76 79.7876.96 4 OPM %-80.39-164.96 -5.507.11 - PBDT-10.62-12.16 13 4.675.94 -21 PBT-11.43-13.17 13 1.822.60 -30 NP-11.65-13.17 12 1.401.85 -24

