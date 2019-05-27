JUST IN
Aksh Optifibre reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.62 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 55.08% to Rs 76.14 crore

Net loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 55.08% to Rs 76.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.37% to Rs 28.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.36% to Rs 528.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 583.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales76.14169.49 -55 528.73583.33 -9 OPM %-6.3714.87 -16.7111.99 - PBDT-11.8320.47 PL 67.4056.49 19 PBT-18.9714.55 PL 42.9435.30 22 NP-10.629.02 PL 28.1422.81 23

