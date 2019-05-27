Indo Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit declines 5.80% in the December 2018 quarter
Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 79.73% in the March 2019 quarter
Reliance Capital gets revision in credit ratings from CARE
Indo Count Industries gets reaffirmation in ratings from ICRA
-
Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Indo Credit Capital reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.110.02 450 0.110.02 450 OPM %54.550 --63.64-600.00 - PBDT0.060 0 -0.07-0.12 42 PBT0.060 0 -0.07-0.12 42 NP0.060 0 -0.07-0.12 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU