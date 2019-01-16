Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted on issues relating to lottery

GoM for shall submit its report to in next Meeting for consideration of the GST Council

In pursuance of decision in the 32nd Meeting of held on 10 January 2019 at New Delhi, a Group of Ministers (GoM) on issues relating to has been constituted. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Finance Minister, of has been appointed as convener of GoM.

The members of the GoM are Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac, Finance Minister, of Kerala, Dr. Amit Mitra, Finance Minister, of West Bengal, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Finance Minister, Government of Assam, Mauvin Godinho, of Panchayat, Government of Goa, Manpreet Singh Badal, Finance Minister, Government of Punjab, Krishna Byre Gowda, Finance Minister, Government of Karnataka, Jarkar Gamlin, Minister, Taxes and Excise, Government of

The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the GoM for shall be as follows:

* Whether the disparity in tax structure on the same product/commodity be continued or a uniform rate be prescribed for both;

* Whether private persons authorized by the States are misusing the lower rate and getting enriched themselves at the cost of the State and suggest measures to curb it;

* Examine any other issue related to enforcement including the legal frame work, so as to prevent evasion of tax on lottery and suggest appropriate tax rate to address the problem;

* The GoM on issues relating to lottery shall be assisted by a Committee of officers from the Centre and the States as convened by the GoM;

* of the GoM on issues relating to lottery shall be Manish Sinha, (TRU-II), CBIC;

* The GoM for lottery shall submit its report to in next Meeting for consideration of the GST Council.

