Cabinet approves expenditure sanction for Integrated E-filing and CPC 2.0 project

Approval granted for expenditure of Rs 4241.97 crore, in addition to Rs 1482.44 crore for existing project

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Narendra Modi, has given its approval to expenditure sanction of Rs 4241.97 crore for 2.0 Project of the Income Department.

The also approved the expenditure sanction for the consolidated cost of Rs 1482.44 crore of the existing CPC-ITR 1.0 project upto FY 2018-19.

The broad objectives of this project are listed as: a. Faster and accurate outcomes for taxpayer, b. First time right approach, c. Enhancing user experience at all stages, d. Improving taxpayer awareness and education through continuous engagement, e. Promoting voluntary compliance and f. Managing outstanding demand.

This approval has significant benefits for the Department and taxpayers through various functionalities such as pre-filling of ITR and acceptance by taxpayer as a means to improve accuracy and to reduce drastically, facilitation to taxpayers in resolving outstanding demands; integrated contact centers for taxpayer assistance and tax payer outreach program through and employer/partner accreditation program to bring significant enhancement in services to taxpayers.

The decision will ensure horizontal equity by processing returns filed by all categories of taxpayers across the country in a consistent, uniform, rule driven, identity blind manner. This will assure fairness in tax treatment to every taxpayer irrespective of their status.

By of returns and issue of refunds to the taxpayer's directly without any interface with the Department, by adhering to international best practices and standards (ISO certification) and by providing processing status updates and speedy communication using mobile app, email, and on the Department website, the decision will ensure transparency and accountability.

The proposal ensures the continuation of the Department's goal towards business transformation through technology. The E-filing and CPC projects have enabled end to end automation of all processes within the Department using various innovative methods to provide taxpayer servicesand to promote voluntary compliance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)