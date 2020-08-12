GRP reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-

Sales decline 64.71% to Rs 31.65 croreNet loss of GRP reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.71% to Rs 31.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 89.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31.6589.69 -65 OPM %-7.845.55 -PBDT-4.504.05 PL PBT-7.450.77 PL NP-5.624.19 PL
