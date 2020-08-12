Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 1337.26 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 27.13% to Rs 479.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 377.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 1337.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1275.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1337.261275.1051.6048.53733.57648.13706.98621.60479.79377.39

