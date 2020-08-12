JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 3106.25% in the June 2020 quarter

APSEZ, HDFC, Eicher Motors in focus
Business Standard

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 1337.26 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 27.13% to Rs 479.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 377.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 1337.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1275.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1337.261275.10 5 OPM %51.6048.53 -PBDT733.57648.13 13 PBT706.98621.60 14 NP479.79377.39 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 08:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU