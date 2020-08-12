Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 17.41% in the March 2020 quarter
Oracle Financial Services Q4 PAT down 41% QoQ to Rs 269 cr
Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.64% in the June 2020 quarter
Cindrella Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 1337.26 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 27.13% to Rs 479.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 377.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 1337.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1275.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1337.261275.10 5 OPM %51.6048.53 -PBDT733.57648.13 13 PBT706.98621.60 14 NP479.79377.39 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU