Business Standard

Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 470.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.24% to Rs 13.82 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 470.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.24% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.8223.52 -41 OPM %14.117.91 -PBDT1.521.02 49 PBT0.820.30 173 NP0.570.10 470

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 08:23 IST

