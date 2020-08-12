Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 470.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.24% to Rs 13.82 croreNet profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 470.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.24% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.8223.52 -41 OPM %14.117.91 -PBDT1.521.02 49 PBT0.820.30 173 NP0.570.10 470
