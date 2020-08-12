Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 470.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.24% to Rs 13.82 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 470.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.24% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.8223.5214.117.911.521.020.820.300.570.10

