GTL Infrastructure allots 1.65 crore equity shares

On conversion of Bonds

GTL Infrastructure has on 28 January 2019 considered allotment of 1,65,58,232 equity shares consequent to conversion for 2542 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B1 Bonds) aggregating to US$ 2.542Mn. at a conversion price of Rs. 10 per share. Post this conversion, outstanding Series B1 Bonds are US$ 51.348 Mn. as on 28 January 2019.

Tue, January 29 2019. 09:08 IST

