Power Grid subsidiary completes Salem-Madhugiri 765 kV S/C transmission line

of announced that POWERGRID NM Transmission, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, secured through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) has successfully commissioned the Salem-Madhugiri 765 kV, S/C transmission line on 26 January 2019.

The transmission line under the project viz. - Salem 765kV DIC Line had been commissioned on 23 October 2016.

With the commissioning of Salem-Madhugiri 765 kV S/C transmission line, the Project viz. "Transmission System associated with the IPPs of Nagapattinam I Cuddalore Area - Package A" has been completed by POWERGRID NM Transmission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)