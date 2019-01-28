Power Grid subsidiary completes Salem-Madhugiri 765 kV S/C transmission line

-
Power Grid Corporation of India announced that POWERGRID NM Transmission, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, secured through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) has successfully commissioned the Salem-Madhugiri 765 kV, S/C transmission line on 26 January 2019.
The other transmission line under the project viz. Nagapattinam Pooling Station - Salem 765kV DIC Line had been commissioned on 23 October 2016.
With the commissioning of Salem-Madhugiri 765 kV S/C transmission line, the Project viz. "Transmission System associated with the IPPs of Nagapattinam I Cuddalore Area - Package A" has been completed by POWERGRID NM Transmission.
