GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GTN Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gratex Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
-
Sales decline 51.05% to Rs 42.10 croreNet Loss of GTN Industries reported to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.05% to Rs 42.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 86.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.1086.00 -51 OPM %-2.525.12 -PBDT-6.20-1.77 -250 PBT-8.43-4.08 -107 NP-6.01-3.58 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU