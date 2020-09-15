Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 623.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.87% to Rs 393.22 croreNet Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 623.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 759.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.87% to Rs 393.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 560.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3693.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3388.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.15% to Rs 1623.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2085.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales393.22560.70 -30 1623.552085.41 -22 OPM %-0.80-38.13 --89.83-63.19 - PBDT-382.18-512.50 25 -2706.82-2384.78 -14 PBT-622.57-758.39 18 -3692.66-3387.20 -9 NP-623.63-759.27 18 -3693.72-3388.07 -9
