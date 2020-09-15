Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 639.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.99% to Rs 368.80 croreNet Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 639.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1054.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.99% to Rs 368.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 433.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales368.80433.85 -15 OPM %5.14-100.97 -PBDT-402.94-800.82 50 PBT-639.15-1054.60 39 NP-639.15-1054.60 39
