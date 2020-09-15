JUST IN
Rexnord Electronics & Controls reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 83.26% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net loss of Rexnord Electronics & Controls reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.26% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.1618.88 -83 OPM %-7.9112.50 -PBDT-0.312.12 PL PBT-0.731.73 PL NP-0.561.24 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 16:13 IST

