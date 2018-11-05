GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 34.94 croreNet Loss of GTN Textiles reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 34.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales34.9434.84 0 OPM %0.494.36 -PBDT-2.32-1.11 -109 PBT-3.14-2.05 -53 NP-3.18-2.24 -42
