Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 77.78% to Rs 0.02 croreDecorous Investment And Trading Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.09 -78 OPM %-50.0066.67 -PBDT00.07 -100 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.06 -100
