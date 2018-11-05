JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dynemic Products standalone net profit declines 6.30% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore

Decorous Investment And Trading Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.09 -78 OPM %-50.0066.67 -PBDT00.07 -100 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.06 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements