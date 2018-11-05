PSP Projects standalone net profit rises 38.70% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 50.45% to Rs 209.95 croreNet profit of PSP Projects rose 38.70% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 50.45% to Rs 209.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 139.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales209.95139.55 50 OPM %13.9913.34 -PBDT32.5421.80 49 PBT26.7519.52 37 NP17.5612.66 39
