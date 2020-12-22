GTPL Hathway hikes stake in subsidiary to 71%

GTPL Hathway has increased its stake in subsidiary, GTPL Abhilash, to 70.88% from 51% earlier upon conversion of 17.06 lakh cumulative convertible preference shares (CCPS) into equal number of equity shares of Rs 10 each on 21 December 2020.

GTPL Abhilash was incorporated on 30 July 2008 in India. GTPL Abhilash is in cable television business. GTPL Abhilash reported revenue from operations worth Rs 8 crore, Rs 5.20 crore and 3.97 crore and net profit/(loss) of Rs (0.84) crore, Rs 0.39 crore and Rs 0.30 crore in last three financial years i.e. FY 2019-20, FY 2018-19 and FY 2017-18 respectively.

Shares of GTPL Hathway fell 0.61% to Rs 114.70. GTPL Hathway is India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider.

