Thermax acquires balance 24% stake in First Energy

Thermax has acquired remaining 24% stake in First Energy (FEPL) effective 21 December 2020.
Accordingly, the equity shareholding of the company in FEPL stands increased to 100% from 76% stake, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
FEPL is an alternative energy solution company and is engaged in the business of manufacture & supply of biomass pellets, gasification technology and cooking stoves. It caters to consumers in India through their brand 'Oorja,' which consists of a biomass stove and a fuel-made from pelletized agri-residue. The stove uses biomass gasification technology, developed and patented by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.
FEPL is a subsidiary of Thermax wherein Thermax was holding 76% of its paid-up share capital before the date of this acquisition. Thermax signed the agreement on 15 July 2015 for stage-wise acquisition of FEPL, which completed on 21 December 2020.
Shares of Thermax declined 2.27% to Rs 887.
Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and South East Asia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU