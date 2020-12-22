SpiceJet Ltd Slides 9.24%, S&P BSE Industrials index Shed 1.34%

SpiceJet Ltd has added 14.09% over last one month compared to 3.21% gain in S&P BSE Industrials index and 3.64% rise in the SENSEX

SpiceJet Ltd fell 9.24% today to trade at Rs 83. The S&P BSE Industrials index is down 1.34% to quote at 3195.09. The index is up 3.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd decreased 6% and Universal Cables Ltd lost 5.35% on the day. The S&P BSE Industrials index went up 10.25 % over last one year compared to the 9.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SpiceJet Ltd has added 14.09% over last one month compared to 3.21% gain in S&P BSE Industrials index and 3.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.5 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 120 on 01 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.8 on 25 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)