GTPL Hathway soars after strong Q4 performance

GTPL Hathway jumped 6.41% to Rs 132.85 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.89 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 13.62 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased by 17.82% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 748.72 crore.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 85.67 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 18.40 crore in Q4 March 2020.

Current tax expense rose 1.86% YoY to Rs 7.13 crore in the fourth quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported 142% surge in net profit to Rs 188.10 crore on a 3.48% rise in net sales to Rs 2466.99 crore in the year ended on 31 March 2021 over the year ended on 31 March 2020.

GTPL Hathway is a digital cable TV and broadband service provider.

